Cream 41 Sugar Crumble

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

About this product

Cream 41 Sugar Crumble is an indica dominant strain with a fine, shimmery grain consistency. This cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC has a sweet, flavorful sherbet aroma and taste. Cream 41 Sugar Crumble offers a euphoric high that won’t leave you couch locked, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying as an after dinner treat on the couch or in a hammock under the stars.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.