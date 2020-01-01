About this product

Cream Cake has three layers of flavor… sweet, citrus and floral! This indica leaning strain is derived from Cookies and Cream crossed with Wedding Cake. These dense, round nugs are made up of sage green leaves with darker forest green tips, short squash-orange hairs, and frosty white trichomes. With the most prominent terpenes being caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene this strain offers stress, anxiety and pain relief without making you feel lazy or sleepy. Cream Cake will leave you feeling uplifted, euphoric and relaxed for the ultimate self care vibes.