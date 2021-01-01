Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Experience a minty fresh high with Cream Mints. This indica dominant strain is a cross between Bubba Kush and the always popular Animal Mints, providing a euphoric, stoney head high and heavy body high. The top three terpenes in this strain are caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool giving this strain its unique citrus, lavender, cinnamon and pine aroma and flavor profile. Cream Mints will inspire you to stop and enjoy the finer things in life.
Be the first to review this product.