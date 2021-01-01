 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cream Mints | 14G | SMALLS

Cream Mints | 14G | SMALLS

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Cream Mints | 14G | SMALLS

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Experience a minty fresh high with Cream Mints. This indica dominant strain is a cross between Bubba Kush and the always popular Animal Mints, providing a euphoric, stoney head high and heavy body high. The top three terpenes in this strain are caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool giving this strain its unique citrus, lavender, cinnamon and pine aroma and flavor profile. Cream Mints will inspire you to stop and enjoy the finer things in life.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review