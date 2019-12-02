durieco07
on December 2nd, 2019
It's the kindest thing that make you want to just sit back and watch the football game and eating a big bag of Doritos!
Dolato is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that has a lineage of Do Si Dos crossed with Gelato. This strain has a beautiful range of colors in its colas—from light to dark green and red wine purple to bright orange, all dusted with diamond-colored trichomes. Dolato has an aroma to match its beauty, with a fruity, earthy scent followed by a sweet lavender taste; this flower is a rare goddess! She has ruling terpenes such as linaool and limonene, which leave you feeling stress-free and sedated. Dolato is a focusing strain that is perfect for a slowed down night in, perhaps paired with a drawn bath and a book.
on October 21st, 2019
Its a Heavy Head High. Love It❤
on August 6th, 2019
As a combat vet who suffers from PTSD, Nerve and Joint pain, migraine headaches from TBI, I must say, this stain is amazing for all of it! No anxiety, nightmares or unmanageable pain. Because of this and Dutch Treat, I have been able to come off of all meds including heavy narcotics, multiple anti-depressants as well as multiple nerve damage meds. Exceptional Alternative to many, many meds. Smoke a little at night and I'm good until the next night. Exceptional Strain!