Dolato

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Dolato

About this product

Dolato is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that has a lineage of Do Si Dos crossed with Gelato. This strain has a beautiful range of colors in its colas—from light to dark green and red wine purple to bright orange, all dusted with diamond-colored trichomes. Dolato has an aroma to match its beauty, with a fruity, earthy scent followed by a sweet lavender taste; this flower is a rare goddess! She has ruling terpenes such as linaool and limonene, which leave you feeling stress-free and sedated. Dolato is a focusing strain that is perfect for a slowed down night in, perhaps paired with a drawn bath and a book.

durieco07

It's the kindest thing that make you want to just sit back and watch the football game and eating a big bag of Doritos!

TBIScott

As a combat vet who suffers from PTSD, Nerve and Joint pain, migraine headaches from TBI, I must say, this stain is amazing for all of it! No anxiety, nightmares or unmanageable pain. Because of this and Dutch Treat, I have been able to come off of all meds including heavy narcotics, multiple anti-depressants as well as multiple nerve damage meds. Exceptional Alternative to many, many meds. Smoke a little at night and I'm good until the next night. Exceptional Strain!

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.