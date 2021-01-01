 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Donkey Butter | 14G | SMALLS

Donkey Butter | 14G | SMALLS

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Donkey Butter | 14G | SMALLS

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Donkey Butter is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of Grease Monkey and Triple OG. This flower has has a bulgy nug structure made up of sage-green leaves, long apricot-orange hairs, and frosty white trichomes all over the buds. The most prominent terpenes are limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene giving this strain a sweet, citrus, spiced herbal aroma and flavor profile. Donkey Butter has a euphoric head high and a mellow relaxed body high, helping relieve pain and inflammation without making you feel tired or lazy. This strain is also known to help with stress and anxiety, so gear up for a night of pure relaxation.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review