About this product

Donkey Butter is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of Grease Monkey and Triple OG. This flower has has a bulgy nug structure made up of sage-green leaves, long apricot-orange hairs, and frosty white trichomes all over the buds. The most prominent terpenes are limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene giving this strain a sweet, citrus, spiced herbal aroma and flavor profile. Donkey Butter has a euphoric head high and a mellow relaxed body high, helping relieve pain and inflammation without making you feel tired or lazy. This strain is also known to help with stress and anxiety, so gear up for a night of pure relaxation.