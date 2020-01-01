 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dosi 55

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Dosi 55

About this product

Dosi 55 is an indica dominant strain with an herbal, earthy, and light floral aroma. Its dominant terpenes are caryophyllene, limonene, and beta-pinene. This strain has a lineage of OGKB x Face Off OG BX1 (a Dosidos Phenotype). Its buds are big, bulgy, and dense with little fluffy leaves on the outside. Dosi 55 is perfect for end of the day stress relief and body relaxation—without knocking you out.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.