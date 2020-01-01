About this product

Dosi 55 is an indica dominant strain with an herbal, earthy, and light floral aroma. Its dominant terpenes are caryophyllene, limonene, and beta-pinene. This strain has a lineage of OGKB x Face Off OG BX1 (a Dosidos Phenotype). Its buds are big, bulgy, and dense with little fluffy leaves on the outside. Dosi 55 is perfect for end of the day stress relief and body relaxation—without knocking you out.