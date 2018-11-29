Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
Cream of the Crop's Duct Tape originates from a phenotype bred by Archive Seed Bank. With the parents of GG#4 and Dosidos, this flower is sure to deliver a substantially relaxing and blissful high. The harvested bud retains an excellence of the strain’s flavor profiles, terpene caliber, appearance, and consistency. This run of Duct Tape has a pungent, sour yet earthy aroma and a hearty, flavorful taste. Upon the first glance, you’ll notice these nugs have emerald and light green leaves sprinkled with deep blues and orange hairs. These chunky, resin covered flowers deliver a heavy-handed wave of relaxation and euphoria. The uplifting effects are followed up with a dreamy and sleepy state.
on November 29th, 2018
Delicious flavor and no cough. So smooth! First time, I felt happy in my house, but felt like it had a racing heart. When I went out, I felt paranoid, and time-sensitive. Your experience just depends on where you are and what you're doing.