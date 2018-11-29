 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Duct Tape

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

About this product

Cream of the Crop's Duct Tape originates from a phenotype bred by Archive Seed Bank. With the parents of GG#4 and Dosidos, this flower is sure to deliver a substantially relaxing and blissful high. The harvested bud retains an excellence of the strain’s flavor profiles, terpene caliber, appearance, and consistency. This run of Duct Tape has a pungent, sour yet earthy aroma and a hearty, flavorful taste. Upon the first glance, you’ll notice these nugs have emerald and light green leaves sprinkled with deep blues and orange hairs. These chunky, resin covered flowers deliver a heavy-handed wave of relaxation and euphoria. The uplifting effects are followed up with a dreamy and sleepy state.

tiahna1234

Delicious flavor and no cough. So smooth! First time, I felt happy in my house, but felt like it had a racing heart. When I went out, I felt paranoid, and time-sensitive. Your experience just depends on where you are and what you're doing.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.