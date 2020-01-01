 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Fire Breath

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

About this product

Fire Breath is an Indica Leaning strain with a cross between the two classic strains Chemdawg and San Fernando Valley OG Kush. The nugs have a dense bulgy structure, cactus green leaves, cloudy white trichomes, and short tangerine orange hairs. The prominent terpenes are Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene, giving this strain a musky, earthy, woody aroma. Fire Breath has a very happy euphoric high that is very creative but also has a calm and relaxing side.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.