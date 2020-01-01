White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Fire Breath is an Indica Leaning strain with a cross between the two classic strains Chemdawg and San Fernando Valley OG Kush. The nugs have a dense bulgy structure, cactus green leaves, cloudy white trichomes, and short tangerine orange hairs. The prominent terpenes are Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene, giving this strain a musky, earthy, woody aroma. Fire Breath has a very happy euphoric high that is very creative but also has a calm and relaxing side.
Be the first to review this product.