  5. Fire Breath | 3.5G | Smalls

Fire Breath | 3.5G | Smalls

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Fire Breath is an Indica Leaning strain with a cross between the two classic strains Chemdawg and San Fernando Valley OG Kush. The nugs have a dense bulgy structure, cactus green leaves, cloudy white trichomes, and short tangerine orange hairs. The prominent terpenes are Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene, giving this strain a musky, earthy, woody aroma. Fire Breath has a very happy euphoric high that is very creative but also has a calm and relaxing side. This strain can also be helpful with anxiety, depression, inflammation, pain, and ulcers.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

