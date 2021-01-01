Fire Breath Two Half Gram Premium Flower Prerolls
About this product
Double the fun with your favorite COTC cultivars! Fire Breath is an indica leaning strain with a lineage of Chemdawg x SFV OG Kush, and is now available in double half gram prerolls for your enjoyment.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
