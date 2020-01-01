 Loading…
Frosted Cherries

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

About this product

Cool your jets with Frosted Cherries, an indica leaning strain derived from Cherry Cookies and The White. With hints of herbs, citrus, cinnamon, pine and lavender, Frosted Cherries will give you a delectable high so good you can taste it. Great for anxiety, depression, ulcers, and insomnia.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.