Fruit Loops

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Fruit Loops
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Fruit Loops

About this product

Just as tasty as the cereal, Fruit Loops is an indica dominant strain with a citrus, floral and herbal aroma and flavor. A cross between Blueberry and White Widow, this strain’s most dominant terpenes are d-Limonene, Linalool, B-Myrcene. Fruit Loops is also great for gastric reflux and relieving anxiety and depression.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.