Fruit Loops OG | 14G | SMALLS

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Fruit Loops OG | 14G | SMALLS

About this product

Fruit Loops OG is an indica dominant strain crossed between Irene OG and Faceoff OG. The nugs have a dense, bulgy structure made up of sage-green leaves, long golden-orange hairs, and cloudy white trichomes. The most prominent terpenes are limonene, linalool, and myrcene giving this strain its unique sweet, fruity, citrus, pine aroma and flavor profile. Fruit Loops OG has a heavy body high combined with a calm and relaxing stoney head high. Follow your nose to ultimate relaxation.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

