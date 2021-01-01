Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
Fruit Loops OG is an indica dominant strain crossed between Irene OG and Faceoff OG. The nugs have a dense, bulgy structure made up of sage-green leaves, long golden-orange hairs, and cloudy white trichomes. The most prominent terpenes are limonene, linalool, and myrcene giving this strain its unique sweet, fruity, citrus, pine aroma and flavor profile. Fruit Loops OG has a heavy body high combined with a calm and relaxing stoney head high. Follow your nose to ultimate relaxation.
