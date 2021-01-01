Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
What do you get when you mash up Gelato and Banana OG? Gelana! This indica dominant strain has a citrus, piney and herbal flavor and aroma. The limonene, caryophyllene, and pinene provides a relaxing, mood boosting high. Gelana is perfect for an after dinner treat that will help you unwind after a long day.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.