Arikgz
on December 3rd, 2019
Tried a few times. Seemed overrated. May have been due to old pipes. Will review again with new eqt tomorrow.
GMO Cookies (aka Garlic Cookies) is a cross between Chemdawg and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). Don't let this indica-dominant strain's name fool you — once you pop open your GMO Cookies jar, vampires beware! With extra sticky-icky resin glands that give off a roasted garlic clove aroma, and a diesel-earthy taste, GMO Cookies does not disappoint. Its dominant terpenes of caryophyllene and limonene combine for a pleasant mood boost. Much like its parent, GSC, it relays a thick smoke and immediate relaxing effects that might have you reaching into your own cookie jar for a late night treat!
