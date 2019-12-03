 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GMO Cookies

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

GMO Cookies (aka Garlic Cookies) is a cross between Chemdawg and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). Don't let this indica-dominant strain's name fool you — once you pop open your GMO Cookies jar, vampires beware! With extra sticky-icky resin glands that give off a roasted garlic clove aroma, and a diesel-earthy taste, GMO Cookies does not disappoint. Its dominant terpenes of caryophyllene and limonene combine for a pleasant mood boost. Much like its parent, GSC, it relays a thick smoke and immediate relaxing effects that might have you reaching into your own cookie jar for a late night treat!

Arikgz

Tried a few times. Seemed overrated. May have been due to old pipes. Will review again with new eqt tomorrow.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.