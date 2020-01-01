About this product

Gorilla Goo is an indica-dominant strain with an appealing scent of pine, mixed with notes of spice. Its lineage is Gorilla Blue crossed with Goo, which gives it that "GG" scent we all know and love. Gorilla Goo's flavor profile is a tasty mix between blueberry and red fruits. This focusing strain is light, airy, and bred with bright green colas. Gorilla Goo oozes with trichomes for your eyes' delight; you'll be almost salivating at the sight of this flower! Caryophyllene is the chief terpene in this strain, so you can expect a nice body-buzz effect and elevated mood change. This strain is perfect for those looking for a stress-free night, locked on the couch!