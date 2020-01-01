 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Gorilla Goo

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Gorilla Goo is an indica-dominant strain with an appealing scent of pine, mixed with notes of spice. Its lineage is Gorilla Blue crossed with Goo, which gives it that "GG" scent we all know and love. Gorilla Goo's flavor profile is a tasty mix between blueberry and red fruits. This focusing strain is light, airy, and bred with bright green colas. Gorilla Goo oozes with trichomes for your eyes' delight; you'll be almost salivating at the sight of this flower! Caryophyllene is the chief terpene in this strain, so you can expect a nice body-buzz effect and elevated mood change. This strain is perfect for those looking for a stress-free night, locked on the couch!

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.