 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Granny Mac

Granny Mac

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Granny Mac
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Granny Mac

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A cross between Colombian and MAC, Granny Mac is a Sativa Dominant strain sure to get your juices flowin’. This strain has a happy, motivating high keeping you active and focus while aiding in pain and inflammation relief. With the top 3 terpenes being Trans-Ocimene, B-Myrcene, and d-Limonene, this strain has an earthy, pine, citrus and lavender aroma and flavor profile. Granny Mac has been known to be a helpful decongestant with relaxing, sedating, pain relief, inflammation relief, depression, anxiety, and stress. Smoke some Granny Mac with your granny!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.