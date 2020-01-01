About this product

A cross between Colombian and MAC, Granny Mac is a Sativa Dominant strain sure to get your juices flowin’. This strain has a happy, motivating high keeping you active and focus while aiding in pain and inflammation relief. With the top 3 terpenes being Trans-Ocimene, B-Myrcene, and d-Limonene, this strain has an earthy, pine, citrus and lavender aroma and flavor profile. Granny Mac has been known to be a helpful decongestant with relaxing, sedating, pain relief, inflammation relief, depression, anxiety, and stress. Smoke some Granny Mac with your granny!