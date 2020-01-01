About this product

Cream of the Crop’s Grease Monkey is a dynamic hybrid blend of the two remarkable strains, Cookies & Cream and GG #4. The combination of this powerhouse duo creates a harmonious balance of effects. An initial whiff from the nose will provide a sweet vanilla aroma with slightly gassy undertones straight on the palette. This flower is known for its incredible effect on the body and mind. Slow and smooth burning, Grease Monkey is sure to bring euphoria, laughter and bliss to the Cannoisseur, followed by slight body relaxation. Great for any time of day consumption or any activity pairing.