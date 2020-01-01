 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Grease Monkey

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

About this product

Cream of the Crop’s Grease Monkey is a dynamic hybrid blend of the two remarkable strains, Cookies & Cream and GG #4. The combination of this powerhouse duo creates a harmonious balance of effects. An initial whiff from the nose will provide a sweet vanilla aroma with slightly gassy undertones straight on the palette. This flower is known for its incredible effect on the body and mind. Slow and smooth burning, Grease Monkey is sure to bring euphoria, laughter and bliss to the Cannoisseur, followed by slight body relaxation. Great for any time of day consumption or any activity pairing.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Grease Monkey is a sweet, earthy strain with strong skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.

 

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.