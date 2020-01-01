 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Heavy Cream

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Melt into a pile of gooey bliss with our hybrid strain, Heavy Cream. A cross between the popular Original Glue and Cookies and Cream, this strain carries a musky, woody, sweet aroma and flavor with a hint of citrus. Heavy Cream will give you a stress-relieving euphoric high while relaxing the muscles and melting away any pain.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.