Heavy Cream High Terpene Badder
About this product
Heavy Cream Badder is a high terpene badder boasting at a total terpene percentage of 5.89% with the top terpenes being Caryophyllene, Nerolidol, Limonene. Heavy Cream is a high terpene badder boasting at a total terpene percentage of 5.89% with the top terpenes being Caryophyllene, Nerolidol, and Limonene. Heavy Cream is a hybrid strain with a lineage of GS4 x Cookies and Cream.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
