Hidden Pastry

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Hidden Pastry is an indica dominant strain with a cross between Secret Cookies and the popular Kush Mints. This strains most prominent terpenes are Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene, giving this flower a fresh citrus, slightly spicy aroma, and a zesty citrus, but slightly herbal flavor. Hidden Pastry has very colorful buds with sage green and light purple leaves, which are covered in cloudy white trichomes, and clutters of light orange hairs. The nugs are big leafy, and slightly dense. Hidden Pastry has a calming, relaxing effect with a heavy body and a happy euphoric high.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.