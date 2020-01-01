 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Humanity OG

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Humanity OG
Humanity OG

Humanity OG is a cross between Primus and Voodoo, landing it as an Indica Dominant strain. The nugs have a long dense structure made of lime green leaves that are covered in cloudy white trichomes, and clusters of long dark orange hairs. When broken down this flower has a fluffy and kiefy consistency with good stick for easy manipulation. The most prominent terpenes are B-Myrcene, D-Limonene, and Linalool giving this strain a sweet, musky, light citrus and floral aroma. Humanity OG has a heavy relaxing body high and a happy, calming, euphoric high which is perfect for some much needed relaxation and stress relief.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.