About this product

Humanity OG is a cross between Primus and Voodoo, landing it as an Indica Dominant strain. The nugs have a long dense structure made of lime green leaves that are covered in cloudy white trichomes, and clusters of long dark orange hairs. When broken down this flower has a fluffy and kiefy consistency with good stick for easy manipulation. The most prominent terpenes are B-Myrcene, D-Limonene, and Linalool giving this strain a sweet, musky, light citrus and floral aroma. Humanity OG has a heavy relaxing body high and a happy, calming, euphoric high which is perfect for some much needed relaxation and stress relief.