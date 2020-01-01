About this product

Kimbo Kush is an indica-dominant strain bred by Exotic Genetics, who chose Blackberry Kush and Starfighter to Mother. This strain is named after the late Bahamian-American mixed martial artist and YouTube sensation Kimbo Slice. This focusing strain has bright yellowish-green colas and a sponge-like feel. Kimbo Kush has a surprising palate that starts off sour but ends slightly fruity. Not a good choice if you are trying to be discreet! This strain leaves a thick aroma wherever it is burned, so think twice about your surroundings before you light up. With dominant terpenes such as caryophyllene and pinene, you are in for a potent relaxation effect, yet with enhanced concentration and strong pain relief. This strain has been known to help individuals suffering from PTSD and insomnia. We highly recommend this strain for the fighters out there who want to knock out any body pain before bed time!