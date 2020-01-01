 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Kobe

Kobe

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Kobe

About this product

This indica dominant strain is a powerhouse - L.A Confidential crossed with Purple Punch, and with a name like Kobe, is a slam dunk! Kobe has spade shaped, tight buds and frosty, vanilla colored trichomes to top off the "LA Lakers purple" and green colas. This strain smells of rich pine, combined with a spicy red grape to follow. Kobe relays a heavy smoke and has an intense flavor profile. This focusing strain has an all-star defender in caryophyllene, which has been found to help with anti-inflammation and autoimmune disorders. Kobe is perfect for those athletes out there who get muscle pains and soreness.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.