About this product

This indica dominant strain is a powerhouse - L.A Confidential crossed with Purple Punch, and with a name like Kobe, is a slam dunk! Kobe has spade shaped, tight buds and frosty, vanilla colored trichomes to top off the "LA Lakers purple" and green colas. This strain smells of rich pine, combined with a spicy red grape to follow. Kobe relays a heavy smoke and has an intense flavor profile. This focusing strain has an all-star defender in caryophyllene, which has been found to help with anti-inflammation and autoimmune disorders. Kobe is perfect for those athletes out there who get muscle pains and soreness.