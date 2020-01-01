About this product

This strain might not make your breath as delightful as a kush-flavored mint, but it sure makes for a delectable, mouth-watering high. Kush Mints is an indica dominant strain crossed between Bubba Kush and the always popular Animal Mints, providing a strong euphoric, stoney head high and heavy body high. The top three terpenes in this strain are d-Limonene, B-Myrcene, and Linalool giving this strain its unique citrus, lavender, cinnamon and pine aroma and flavor profile. Experience a minty fresh high with Kush Mints.