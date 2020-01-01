 Loading…

Kush Mints

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Kush Mints
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Kush Mints

About this product

This strain might not make your breath as delightful as a kush-flavored mint, but it sure makes for a delectable, mouth-watering high. Kush Mints is an indica dominant strain crossed between Bubba Kush and the always popular Animal Mints, providing a strong euphoric, stoney head high and heavy body high. The top three terpenes in this strain are d-Limonene, B-Myrcene, and Linalool giving this strain its unique citrus, lavender, cinnamon and pine aroma and flavor profile. Experience a minty fresh high with Kush Mints.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.