Lemon Mint OG

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Lemon Mint OG
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Lemon Mint OG

Taste the citrusy, piney goodness of our indica dominant strain, Lemon Mint OG. Crossed between the classic Alien OG and Mint Lemonade, this strain provides a happy, euphoric head high while also having a calming body high. Great for pain, inflammation, ulcers, insomnia, nausea, anxiety, depression and stress, this strain also works well as an appetite stimulant. The top three terpenes in this strain are B-Myrcene, d-Limonene, and B-Caryophyllene giving this strain a light orange, cinnamon, lavender, and pine aroma and a punchy sweet, citrus, floral and pine flavor. Get yourself a mad case of the munchies with Lemon Mint OG!

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.