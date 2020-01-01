About this product

Taste the citrusy, piney goodness of our indica dominant strain, Lemon Mint OG. Crossed between the classic Alien OG and Mint Lemonade, this strain provides a happy, euphoric head high while also having a calming body high. Great for pain, inflammation, ulcers, insomnia, nausea, anxiety, depression and stress, this strain also works well as an appetite stimulant. The top three terpenes in this strain are B-Myrcene, d-Limonene, and B-Caryophyllene giving this strain a light orange, cinnamon, lavender, and pine aroma and a punchy sweet, citrus, floral and pine flavor. Get yourself a mad case of the munchies with Lemon Mint OG!