Lemon Mints is as refreshing as it sounds! This indica leaning strain is a cross between Lemon Meringue Pie and Kush Mints. The terpene profile - caryophyllene, limonene and myrcene - offers a mint, citrus and herbal flavor and aroma. Be prepared to make this strain part of your end of day self care ritual. Indulge in some Lemon Mints before or after dinner for an uplifting and relaxing high that will squeeze out any stress from the day. Lemon Mints is part of our Small Batch Exclusives, a collection of strains available in limited quantity and test high in THC content.