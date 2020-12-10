 Loading…

Lemon Mints

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Lemon Mints

About this product

Lemon Mints is as refreshing as it sounds! This indica leaning strain is a cross between Lemon Meringue Pie and Kush Mints. The terpene profile - caryophyllene, limonene and myrcene - offers a mint, citrus and herbal flavor and aroma. Be prepared to make this strain part of your end of day self care ritual. Indulge in some Lemon Mints before or after dinner for an uplifting and relaxing high that will squeeze out any stress from the day. Lemon Mints is part of our Small Batch Exclusives, a collection of strains available in limited quantity and test high in THC content.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

