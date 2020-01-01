About this product

We are very pleased to offer one of our own proprietary strains, the sativa-dominant Lemon Sorbet. This girl gives a clear-headed high and puts us in a place to accomplish just about anything. Lemon Sorbet has proven to be our go-to for a lively effect that is the perfect foundation for whatever is on our plate for the day. Its lineage is Rainbow Sherbet and Lemon OG. Lemon Sorbet has big, beautiful buds that are purple in color, and consumed by trichomes. This flower truly lives up to its name in flavor; you can expect an extra citrusy intake followed with a sweet exhale. Lemon Sorbet has high amounts of linalool and terpinene, which are known to have anti-inflammatory and beneficial respiratory effects. When life hands you lemon sorbet, you smoke it!