Lemonlato | 14G | Smalls
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Who doesn’t love a sweet treat in the summer!?! Lemonlato is a sativa leaning strain derived of Lemon Tree and Gelato 33. This flower looks like dessert with its hues of purples, greens, and orange that will have you salivating! Lemonlato serves up an uplifting, relaxing body high that will have you in a state of bliss as you take in the tart, smooth flavor.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
