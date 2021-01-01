About this product

Who doesn’t love a sweet treat in the summer!?! Lemonlato is a sativa leaning strain derived of Lemon Tree and Gelato 33. This flower looks like dessert with its hues of purples, greens, and orange that will have you salivating! Lemonlato serves up an uplifting, relaxing body high that will have you in a state of bliss as you take in the tart, smooth flavor.