Lemonlato

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Lemonlato
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Lemonlato

About this product

Who doesn’t love a sweet treat in the summer!?! Lemonlato is a sativa leaning strain derived of Lemon Tree and Gelato 33. This flower looks like dessert with its hues of purples, greens, and orange that will have you salivating! Lemonlato serves up an uplifting, relaxing body high that will have you in a state of bliss as you take in the tart, smooth flavor.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

