Lilikoi Badder is an extremely flavorful concentrate that has a full bodied high with relaxing, calm and euphoric characteristics. It doesn't take a lot of this delicious badder to get you to where you need to be. With B-Bisabolol, Linalool, and B-Caryophyllene as its prominent terpenes the vapor gives off very pleasant sweat and floral aroma and flavoring that is truly out of this world!