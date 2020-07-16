About this product

Lilikoi Budder has beautiful blonde coloring, with high shine. The consistency of the budder is sticky, and has medium hold for easy manipulation with a dab tool. With a high Total Terpene testing of 3.98%, Lilikoi Budder has extremely rich aromas and flavors. The top three terpenes being caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene give the concentrate a primarily sweet, woody, citrus aroma and flavor. Lilikoi Budder has a calm and relaxing body high for melting away aches and pains while having a stoney euphoric side relieving stress and anxiety. Great for the end of the night before bed relaxation making this strain an indica dominant concentrate.