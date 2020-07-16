 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Lilikoi Budder

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Concentrates Solvent Lilikoi Budder
Cream of the Crop Gardens Concentrates Solvent Lilikoi Budder

About this product

Lilikoi Budder has beautiful blonde coloring, with high shine. The consistency of the budder is sticky, and has medium hold for easy manipulation with a dab tool. With a high Total Terpene testing of 3.98%, Lilikoi Budder has extremely rich aromas and flavors. The top three terpenes being caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene give the concentrate a primarily sweet, woody, citrus aroma and flavor. Lilikoi Budder has a calm and relaxing body high for melting away aches and pains while having a stoney euphoric side relieving stress and anxiety. Great for the end of the night before bed relaxation making this strain an indica dominant concentrate.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.