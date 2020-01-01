 Loading…
Limoncello

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Limoncello
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Limoncello

About this product

Limoncello is just like the Italian beverage it’s named after. It has a strong citrus, lemon and slightly herbal flavor thanks to its most prominent terpenes caryophyllene and limonene. This hybrid strain is a concoction of Lemonade, Gelato 42, and London Poundcake 97. Limoncello is the perfect strain for lounging in the grass and letting your troubles pass.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.