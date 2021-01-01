 Loading…

  Limoncello | 14G | SMALLS

Limoncello | 14G | SMALLS

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

About this product

Limoncello is a hybrid strain with a lineage of Lemonade, Gelato 42, and London Poundcake 97. This strain is smooth and sweet with a strong citrus, lemon, and slightly herbal flavor just like the Italian beverage it’s named after. Limoncello is the perfect strain to take the edge off and enjoy while lounging in the grass and letting your troubles pass.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

