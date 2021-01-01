 Loading…

MAC Mints High Terpene Badder

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Take one dab of Mac Mints and you will realize it was mint to be! This indica leaning strain is derived from the classic Mac and Sunset Mints. Mac Mints has a thin, glossy, cream color with a terpy, super sticky, badder-like consistency. This strain has a pungent aroma of wood, pine, citrus, and sweet candy aroma with a matching flavor profile. Take a dab and refresh your mind with a happy, euphoric, cerebral high.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

