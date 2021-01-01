About this product

Take one dab of Mac Mints and you will realize it was mint to be! This indica leaning strain is derived from the classic Mac and Sunset Mints. Mac Mints has a thin, glossy, cream color with a terpy, super sticky, badder-like consistency. This strain has a pungent aroma of wood, pine, citrus, and sweet candy aroma with a matching flavor profile. Take a dab and refresh your mind with a happy, euphoric, cerebral high.