Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Mandarin Cookies is an indica leaning strain with sweet citrus and slightly diesel flavors that meld together nicely! Mandarin Cookies hails from a breeding project in Colorado where Forum GSC was crossed with Mandarin Sunset. The high levels of myrcene and nerolidol in Mandarin Cookies provide both stress relief and the right amount of sleepy to help you slow things down a bit. You can expect to sink into a level of relaxation that you didn’t even know you were missing!
