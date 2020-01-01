Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Mandarin Cookies Diamonds is an indica leaning strain with sweet citrus and slightly diesel flavors that meld together nicely! These diamonds have multiple chunks of cloudy white THCA crystals covered in a golden high terpene extract. Mandarin Cookies hails from a breeding project in Colorado where Forum GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) was crossed with Mandarin Sunset. The high levels of myrcene in Mandarin Cookies provide both stress relief and the right amount of sleepy to help you slow things down a bit. You can expect to sink into a level of relaxation that you didn’t even know you were missing!
Mandarin Cookies is a hybrid strain that gives off a sedating and calming high. Mandarin Cookies has flavors of sweet citrus and diesel. This strain is a great choice for an after dinner dessert that won't leave you glued to your couch. Mandarin Cookies is made by crossing Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. This strain is bread by Ethos in Colorado.