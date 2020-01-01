About this product

Mandarin Cookies Diamonds is an indica leaning strain with sweet citrus and slightly diesel flavors that meld together nicely! These diamonds have multiple chunks of cloudy white THCA crystals covered in a golden high terpene extract. Mandarin Cookies hails from a breeding project in Colorado where Forum GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) was crossed with Mandarin Sunset. The high levels of myrcene in Mandarin Cookies provide both stress relief and the right amount of sleepy to help you slow things down a bit. You can expect to sink into a level of relaxation that you didn’t even know you were missing!