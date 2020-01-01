 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Mandarin Cookies Diamonds

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Concentrates Solvent Mandarin Cookies Diamonds
Cream of the Crop Gardens Concentrates Solvent Mandarin Cookies Diamonds

About this product

Mandarin Cookies Diamonds is an indica leaning strain with sweet citrus and slightly diesel flavors that meld together nicely! These diamonds have multiple chunks of cloudy white THCA crystals covered in a golden high terpene extract. Mandarin Cookies hails from a breeding project in Colorado where Forum GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) was crossed with Mandarin Sunset. The high levels of myrcene in Mandarin Cookies provide both stress relief and the right amount of sleepy to help you slow things down a bit. You can expect to sink into a level of relaxation that you didn’t even know you were missing!

About this strain

Mandarin Cookies

Mandarin Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Mandarin Cookies is a hybrid strain that gives off a sedating and calming high. Mandarin Cookies has flavors of sweet citrus and diesel. This strain is a great choice for an after dinner dessert that won't leave you glued to your couch. Mandarin Cookies is made by crossing Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. This strain is bread by Ethos in Colorado.

 

 

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.