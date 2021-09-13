Marshmallow OG
by Cream of the Crop GardensWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Who’s ready for fall!?! We’ve got a s’mores alternative for you. Marshmallow OG is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of (Chem D x Triangle Kush) x Jet Fuel Gelato. This flower is fluffy like marshmallows, smells like the great outdoors, and is the perfect treat to enjoy by the campfire.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.