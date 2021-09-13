 Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Marshmallow OG

Marshmallow OG

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Marshmallow OG
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Marshmallow OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Who’s ready for fall!?! We’ve got a s’mores alternative for you. Marshmallow OG is an indica dominant strain with a lineage of (Chem D x Triangle Kush) x Jet Fuel Gelato. This flower is fluffy like marshmallows, smells like the great outdoors, and is the perfect treat to enjoy by the campfire.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

