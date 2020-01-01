 Loading…

Martian Berries

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Martian Berries
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Martian Berries

About this product

Experience an out-of-this-world high with Martian Berries, our indica leaning strain derived from three classic strains: Alien OG, Afghani and Blueberry. With prominent terpenes being B-Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene, and a-Pinene, this strain is great for relieving stress, anxiety and depression. Martian Berries will provide a relaxing body high as you board a rocket ship to our neighboring planet.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.