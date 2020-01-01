About this product

Matcha Cake is an indica leaning strain earning its name from its extremely dense, bulgy structure made up sage green leaves. With a lineage of Birthday Cake and Gelato 33, this strain has an earthy, woody, yet sweet aroma with a slight hint of floral. The most prominent terpenes are B-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and a-Humulene. End your day with Matcha Cake and experience one of the most relaxing body highs you've ever felt.