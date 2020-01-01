 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Matcha Cake

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Matcha Cake is an indica leaning strain earning its name from its extremely dense, bulgy structure made up sage green leaves. With a lineage of Birthday Cake and Gelato 33, this strain has an earthy, woody, yet sweet aroma with a slight hint of floral. The most prominent terpenes are B-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and a-Humulene. End your day with Matcha Cake and experience one of the most relaxing body highs you've ever felt.

About this brand

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.