  5. Matcha Cake | 14G | SMALLS

Matcha Cake | 14G | SMALLS

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Write a review
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Matcha Cake | 14G | SMALLS

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Matcha Cake is an indica leaning strain earning its name from its extremely dense, bulgy structure made up sage green leaves. With a lineage of Birthday Cake and Gelato 33, this strain has an earthy, woody, yet sweet aroma with a slight hint of floral. The most prominent terpenes are B-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and a-Humulene. End your day with Matcha Cake and experience one of the most relaxing body highs you've ever felt.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

