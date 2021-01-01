 Loading…

Matcha Cake High Terpene Badder

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Matcha Cake is a well balanced hybrid strain derived from Birthday Cake and Gelato 33. This badder has a glossy cyber-yellow coloring with a sticky, slightly gritty badder consistency. With prominent terpenes being caryophyllene, nerolidol, limonene, this pungent concentrate gives off a sweet, citrus, fruity, slightly herbal aroma and has a matching flavor profile. Matcha Cake badder has a fun, uplifting, focused euphoric high with a mellow body high relaxing achey pains without making you sleepy or lazy.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

