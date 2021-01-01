Matcha Cake High Terpene Badder
About this product
Matcha Cake is a well balanced hybrid strain derived from Birthday Cake and Gelato 33. This badder has a glossy cyber-yellow coloring with a sticky, slightly gritty badder consistency. With prominent terpenes being caryophyllene, nerolidol, limonene, this pungent concentrate gives off a sweet, citrus, fruity, slightly herbal aroma and has a matching flavor profile. Matcha Cake badder has a fun, uplifting, focused euphoric high with a mellow body high relaxing achey pains without making you sleepy or lazy.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
