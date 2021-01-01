 Loading…

Milk & Cookies | 3.5G | Smalls

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

What’s your favorite bedtime treat? Ours is Milk & Cookies! Cookies & Cream and Triple OG have been bred to create a savory and sweet, indica leaning treat. Milk & Cookies has herbal, piney, citrus and slightly sweet aromas and flavors. This strain is great for stress relief and a euphoric vibe for a good night's sleep.

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.

