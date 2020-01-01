 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Mimosa

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Mimosa

Mimosa is a lively, sativa-leaning strain bred by Symbiotic Genetics, who chose Purple Punch and Clementine to parent. Mimosa is slightly dense to the touch, and cured to perfection. She has a bright purple exterior and amber, orange colored pistils that are slightly curled. Mimosa definitely stands out with its incredible tutti-fruity smell, and sour red fruit taste that takes you straight to paradise. But it's the wonderfully clear head high that keeps us wanting more. This flower gives a well balanced mood boost as well as a delightful body relaxation effect, making it the best of both worlds! Mimosa has a high amount of pinene, which has anti-inflammatory properties and beneficial respiratory effects. Mimosa is great for a social gathering, if you want to be crowned the life of the party!

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.