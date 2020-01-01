About this product

Mimosa is a lively, sativa-leaning strain bred by Symbiotic Genetics, who chose Purple Punch and Clementine to parent. Mimosa is slightly dense to the touch, and cured to perfection. She has a bright purple exterior and amber, orange colored pistils that are slightly curled. Mimosa definitely stands out with its incredible tutti-fruity smell, and sour red fruit taste that takes you straight to paradise. But it's the wonderfully clear head high that keeps us wanting more. This flower gives a well balanced mood boost as well as a delightful body relaxation effect, making it the best of both worlds! Mimosa has a high amount of pinene, which has anti-inflammatory properties and beneficial respiratory effects. Mimosa is great for a social gathering, if you want to be crowned the life of the party!