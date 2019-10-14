About this product

Nepali Pink is a sativa-dominant strain bred by Hawaiian Seed Company. They chose an “Ohana” (family) of three strains: Powerline x Hindu Sun x Afghani Pink OG. During its flowering stage, this beautiful hawaiian strain yields bright pink pistils that hold their color through to the end. She also has extremely long colas that are bright yellow-green and light in weight. This flower releases a very busy aroma; it has dominant scents of both mango and passionfruit, combined with a slight kick of mint that awakens your senses. Nepali Pink offers a delicious inhale, with the flavor of lilikoi and starfruit and a finish of sweet guri guri exhale. Nepali Pink has high amounts of pinene and caryophyllene, which help give an incredibly balanced high. Pinene keeps you energized, while caryophyllene stabilizes any potential anxiety. This strain is best for those who love the outdoors and taking on an adventure. “Kaukala” (hang loose) with Nepali Pink and get your euphoria on at your next Lu’au!