 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Nepali Pink

Nepali Pink

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Cream of the Crop Gardens Cannabis Flower Nepali Pink

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Nepali Pink is a sativa-dominant strain bred by Hawaiian Seed Company. They chose an “Ohana” (family) of three strains: Powerline x Hindu Sun x Afghani Pink OG. During its flowering stage, this beautiful hawaiian strain yields bright pink pistils that hold their color through to the end. She also has extremely long colas that are bright yellow-green and light in weight. This flower releases a very busy aroma; it has dominant scents of both mango and passionfruit, combined with a slight kick of mint that awakens your senses. Nepali Pink offers a delicious inhale, with the flavor of lilikoi and starfruit and a finish of sweet guri guri exhale. Nepali Pink has high amounts of pinene and caryophyllene, which help give an incredibly balanced high. Pinene keeps you energized, while caryophyllene stabilizes any potential anxiety. This strain is best for those who love the outdoors and taking on an adventure. “Kaukala” (hang loose) with Nepali Pink and get your euphoria on at your next Lu’au!

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Stenseven

Hands down, the most beautiful plant I've ever grown. The nodes do not get clogged up and rot like some other strains. Great big bush of a plant with high yields.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens Logo
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.