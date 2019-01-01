 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Nirvana Haze is a euphoric, sativa dominant strain. It has long, light green, Christmas tree-shaped nugs, cloudy white trichomes, with long orange stigmas in patches along the nug. Its aroma is very sweet, with light herbal notes. It has a flavor that is sweet, slightly floral, and very pleasing! Nirvana Haze is bred from Biker OG and Amnesia Haze. With dominant terpenes like limonene and myrcene, this strain will give you a substantial mood boost, along with a calming effect on your body.

We are the Cream Of The Crop, creme de la creme, best of the best. Might seem cliche, but we have spent years perfecting our cultivation methods in pursuit of quality products that not only achieve excellence, but are safe to consume. We are passionate about growing craft cannabis and curating an experience to make a positive impact on your life. Our line of industry-leading cannabis products offers a holistic and pure experience you can trust. All of our flower is packaged into glass jars, sealed with a tamper-evident shrink wrap around the lid, and a pressure sensitive seal under the lid to guarantee freshness. When you choose Cream of the Crop grown cannabis as your medicine, you know you are getting the absolute best.