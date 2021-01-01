OG Crasher
OG Crasher is an indica dominant strain derived from OG Kush and Wedding Crasher. This flower is light and fluffy with hues of green, sprinkles of deep purple, and vibrant orange hairs throughout. The aroma and flavor notes are both savory and sweet, bursting with citrus, earthy, and spice. OG Crasher will bring you in for a smooth, euphoric landing!
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
