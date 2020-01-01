About this product

This focusing, indica-dominant strain was brought to us by Franchise Genetics, who decided on a lineage of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) crossed with Orange Juice to breed. Orange Peel is entrancing to the human eye; she has big spiky buds that show off kelly green colored leaves. Her pistils are short in stature and produce a bright orange hue. Orange Peel has an aroma of peppery blood orange and relays a fair amount of citrusy-sweet flavored smoke. This strain has high amounts of caryophyllene (a stress-relieving terpene that causes relaxation and reduces anxiety) and is an all-around show-stopping rind! Orange Peel is a mood-boosting flower that allows you peacefulness; we suggest pairing it with a night at home and comedy sitcom reruns!