Orange Peel

by Cream of the Crop Gardens

Orange Peel

About this product

This focusing, indica-dominant strain was brought to us by Franchise Genetics, who decided on a lineage of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) crossed with Orange Juice to breed. Orange Peel is entrancing to the human eye; she has big spiky buds that show off kelly green colored leaves. Her pistils are short in stature and produce a bright orange hue. Orange Peel has an aroma of peppery blood orange and relays a fair amount of citrusy-sweet flavored smoke. This strain has high amounts of caryophyllene (a stress-relieving terpene that causes relaxation and reduces anxiety) and is an all-around show-stopping rind! Orange Peel is a mood-boosting flower that allows you peacefulness; we suggest pairing it with a night at home and comedy sitcom reruns!

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens

We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.